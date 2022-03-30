Did Will Smith's Daughter Willow Smith React To His Oscars Slap Row With 'be Kind' Post?

Did Willow Smith react to the ongoing controversy regarding her father Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars? The singer-actor seemed to share a cryptic note about 'kindness' and 'going through a lot.'

This was after her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, who was mocked by Chris Rock at the Oscars night, prompting Will Smith's reaction, and her brother Jaden Smith also posted cryptic messages following the controversy.

Willow Smith reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock with cryptic note?

'You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," was a Twitter post that Willow Smith re-shared on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The post came amid her father being at the centre of a debate, leaving netizens divided for his act of hitting Chris Rock, after the latter made a joke about his actor-wife. Willow's post could be a reaction to the emotions the family might be going through with the flak coming the Oscar-winner's way.

While one section felt the I am Legend star was right in taking a stand for his wife, others condemned the violence. Numerous celebrities of the film industry across the world like Alec Baldwin, Zoe Kravitz have expressed their displeasure over the incident, while some have shared their shock over it.

Will Smith issued a statement regretting his actions and apologising to Chris Rock while the other members of the Smith family have used quotes or cryptic messages. Jada Pinkett Smith had shared a message, "This is the season for healing and I'm here for it." Jaden had tweeted, "And That’s How We Do It."

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

What is the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap controversy?

Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, which was due to alopecia, by saying, "GI Jane 2, can't wait for it." His reference was to Demi Moore sporting a shaved head in the 1997 movie, GI Jane. The Matrix Resurrections star was visibly upset, and within moments Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

He then returned to the seat and warned Chris sternly with the use of cuss words to not make jokes about Jada.