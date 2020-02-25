‘Proud Of Brave Women’: Accusers Call Harvey Weinstein's Conviction A Landmark Moment

The disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts of rape and sexual assault while acquitted on three other counts, including predatory sexual assault. As Weinstein faces a lengthy prison term, several actors and activists hailed the landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Democratic presidential primary Elizabeth Warren thanked Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public with her allegations. “Your bravery and resolve is an inspiration for all of us. Thank you, Ashley - and thank you to all of the women who stepped forward to speak truth to power. My heart goes out to you all today,” replied Warren.

Actress Ellen Barkin simply named the women who came forward to ensure justice. “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away...Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff," she tweeted.

'Taking out the trash'

Rose McGowan, in a statement, said that for once Weinstein won’t be sitting comfortably and he will know what it's like to have power wrapped around his neck. “Today is not a referendum on #MeToo. This is taking out the trash,” said McGown.

I'm proud of the brave women who testified, they have taken out a monster on earth. Thank you to the prosecutor & jury who said not one more. Thank you to the public for examining things more deeply. I can finally exhale — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 24, 2020

Check out some other reactions after Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault:

“A jury convicted #HarveyWeinstein, beyond a reasonable doubt, of rape. The jury did not rely on physical evidence. They jury relied on the compelling, heartbreaking testimony of the victims; finally our voices, our truth, as victims and survivors, were enough.” @VOICESIN_ACTION pic.twitter.com/SgL5GhS88b — Jessica Barth (@_jessicabarth_) February 25, 2020

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO TOLD THE TRUTH! YET I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO CAME FORWARD FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE COURAGE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WIN! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI! https://t.co/LihJLiudNo — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) February 24, 2020

