‘Proud Of Brave Women’: Accusers Call Harvey Weinstein's Conviction A Landmark Moment

Hollywood News

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Feb 24 on two counts of rape and sexual assault while acquitted on three other counts, including predatory sexual assault.

brave women

The disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts of rape and sexual assault while acquitted on three other counts, including predatory sexual assault. As Weinstein faces a lengthy prison term, several actors and activists hailed the landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.

Democratic presidential primary Elizabeth Warren thanked Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public with her allegations. “Your bravery and resolve is an inspiration for all of us. Thank you, Ashley - and thank you to all of the women who stepped forward to speak truth to power. My heart goes out to you all today,” replied Warren.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury To Begin Deliberations As Both Sides Rest Their Case

Actress Ellen Barkin simply named the women who came forward to ensure justice. “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away...Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff," she tweeted.

'Taking out the trash'

Rose McGowan, in a statement, said that for once Weinstein won’t be sitting comfortably and he will know what it's like to have power wrapped around his neck. “Today is not a referendum on #MeToo. This is taking out the trash,” said McGown.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Guilty Of Rape And Criminal Sexual Assault Charges, Acquitted On Others

Check out some other reactions after Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault:

Read: Harvey Weinstein Headed To Musty Jail After Extravagant Breakfast

Read: 'The Sky Is Blue Again': Weinstein's Accusers Express Relief

 

 

