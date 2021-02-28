ACM Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Lead Nominations

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) has nominated Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and Ashley McBryde for its 56th ceremony, according to ANI. Musicians Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne announced the nominations recently. The 56th ACM awards 2021 are going to be held in Nashville, Tennessee on April 18. This year artists Maren Morris & Chris Stapleton have received six nominations each which had made them a strong contender. Singer-writer, Miranda Lambert is just one nomination short & is going to be in 5 categories. Artists, Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett have got only four nominations this year.

Read Also: Kris Kristofferson Retires As Country Music Singer At The Age Of 86

Read Also: Morgan Wallen Apologises After Using The N-word, Country Music Community Left Upset



This year the ACM awards achieved a new milestone as for the first time in the history of ACM, four Black artists are nominated; Jimmie Allen, who is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year, Kane Brown is competing for the Album of the year category, Mickey Guyton for New Female Artist of the Year and John Legend who shared the video of the year nomination with Carrie Underwood. This is John Legend's first time being nominated for an ACM award. This year's 56th ACM Awards will also be unique and remarkable because every single of the year nominee is a woman: Bluebird by Miranda Lambert, I Hope by Gabby Barrett, I Hope You're Happy Now by Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, More Hearts Than Mine by Ingrid Andress, and The Bones by Maren Morris.

This year, artists such as Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and Luke Combs are competing for the most coveted entertainer of the year award. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett shared the title last year in 2020. But the most remarkable absentee from the list was singer Morgan Wallen, his eligibility to take part in the process was halted because of making a racial slur in a video earlier this month. Perhaps the ACM's decision to nominate four black artists, the largest number this year, was an effort to rectify the actions of previous nominees and members.



Read Also: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton Lead ACM Awards Nominations

Read Also: Morgan Wallen Disqualified From 2021 ACM Awards After He Was Caught Hurling Racial Slur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.