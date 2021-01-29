Kris Kristofferson Retires As Country Music Singer At The Age Of 86

Country singing legend Kris Kristofferson has subtly announced his retirement. Kristofferson’s estate will have a shift of management as mentioned in a new press release. But this press release, also mentioned that Kris will be retiring and his son, John will start looking after the Kris Kristofferson estate. Find out more details about this story.

Kris Kristofferson retires after 50 years of a country music career

The COVID-19 pandemic altered the way the global industry functioned. Months long lockdown led to cinema halls being shut and world tours being cancelled. This pandemic was also one of the major reasons that country legend Kris Kristofferson chose to retire. Kris Kristofferson’s music came into existence in the 1970s.

He went on to write several chart-topping songs like Help Me Make It Through the Night and For the Good Times. On Wednesday, Morris Higham Management in a press release announced that they will be taking over the Kris Kristofferson estate. The press release then subtly mentioned “in the wake of his father’s retirement in 2020” Kris Kristofferson’s son John will now take care of the family business.

In an interview with Variety, Kris Kristofferson’s longtime manager Tamara Saviano also spoke about the country singer’s retirement and said that his retirement felt “very organic”. In the interview, Tamara spoke about how Kris Kristofferson last performance was on the Outlaw Country Cruise in January of 2020. She then revealed how Kris was supposed to perform in March as well but the “pandemic just changed everything”.

Furthermore, Kris Kristofferson’s manager also explained how the country singer’s retirement did not come as a big announcement, but it was just a gradual change. Talking about how “organic” this decision was, Tamara also mentioned how Kris is 84 years old and hence it did not feel like a big news to them. Kris Kristofferson’s manager made sure to add that his music is not going anywhere and there will be new projects, but he will not tour anymore. In the interview, Tamara also said that she is will not deny the possibility that Kris will “never record again” and there is a high possibility that a month from now he would want to go to a studio and record an album.

Watch this video from Kris Kristofferson’s last performance from the Outlaw Country Cruise in January 2020.

