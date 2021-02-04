Morgan Wallen Disqualified From 2021 ACM Awards After He Was Caught Hurling Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen will no longer be competing at this year’s ACM Awards. This news comes days after Wallen was caught throwing racial slurs at somebody and using the n-word. Apart from being banned from ACM Awards, Morgan Wallen’s music has also been pulled from all radio stations. Find out more details about this story below.

Morgan Wallen to not be a part of the 2021 ACM Awards

Morgan Wallen found himself in hot waters after he was caught on video using the n-word. The video, which was shared by TMZ, spread like wild-fire and landed the country music star in a huge puddle. Wallen even issued an apology about the same in a statement but that did not help him in any way. Now, the latest blow to Wallen’s music career comes from the 2021 ACM Awards.

ACM Awards’ Twitter handle has issued a statement about Morgan Wallen n-word controversy. The Academy of Country Music has decided to stop Morgan Wallen’s “involvement and eligibility” at the 2021 ACM Awards. The Academy has also made Wallen’s management aware of their decision. In its statement, the ACM also declared that they do not support behaviour that does not align with their commitment and dedication to “diversity and inclusion”. Take a look at the ACM’s full statement here.

Apart from the ACM’s decision, Morgan Wallen n-word controversy also led to his management company suspending him “indefinitely”. Big Loud’s statement also mentions that Republic Records fully agrees with Big Loud’s decision. Republic Records also agree that the kind of behaviour Wallen showcased, “will not be tolerated”. As mentioned earlier, many radios have stopped playing Wallen’s music on air. These radio stations include iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, SiriusXM, Pandora, and CMT.

Morgan Wallen’s n-word controversy

TMZ reported about Morgan Wallen n-word usage by posting a video about the same that was filmed by the singer’s neighbour on Sunday night. In the video, Wallen can be heard cursing somebody and entering his house with friends. He also instructs one of his friends to “rough somebody up”, according to the media portal’s report.

