Actor Jacob Elordi And YouTuber Olivia Jade Spotted Together; Sparks Dating Rumours

Actor Jacob Elordi and YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli have been making headlines for publically expressing affection for each other. Recently, the duo was photographed together as they took an afternoon walk. Further, a source has informed People.com that Olivia and Jacob have been dating casually.

Olivia Giannulli & Jacob Elordi spark dating rumours

Giannulli, 22, and Elordi, 24 were photographed taking an afternoon walk in the Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighbourhood. Elordi was also seen walking his Golden Retriever, Layla. Keeping it low-key, YouTuber Giannulli wore a grey tracksuit and accessorised it with a Balenciaga handbag. Elordi opted for a black hoodie, black sunglasses and a light blue pair of jeans. But, it has not been clarified yet whether the couple was getting coffee as friends or are linked romantically.

Jacob Elordi is fake dating Lori Loughlin’s dumb bratty daughter Olivia Jade smh pic.twitter.com/BiIqq1zwGa — I hate trump (@willowhalliwell) December 20, 2021

The new romance has sparked rumours but the 22-year-old YouTuber is still in contact with her ex-Jackson Guthy. Guthy and Olivia broke up in 2019 amid the college admissions scandal, in which Olivia's parents were accused of paying $5,00,000 to Rick Singer and the Key Worldwide Foundation as they falsely designated the vlogger and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli. Olivia also spoke about it extensively on an episode of 'Red Table Talk' last year.

Elordi broke up with Kaia a month ago

The pair's recent outing came after Elordi's breakup from model Kaia Gerber, whom he dated for more than a year. The couple had also made red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' opening gala. The 24-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a snap from the event and wrote, ''Cheers @academymuseum A brilliant evening celebrating the history of cinema. Here’s to its future x[sic]." On the other hand, supermodel Kaia is also seemingly moving on as she was recently phographed with Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens's ex.

Euphoria actor Elordi, before the breakup, also raved about supermodel Kaia in his January/February cover story with Men's Health. Elordi said that Kaia handles herself wonderfully in public and that he has learnt so much from her about how to deal with pressure being in public eye, while also adding that he's learnt from her ''how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it.'' Not only this, Elordi was earlier linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya Coleman and Kissing Booth co-star Joey King.

Image: Twitter/@GalacticLifes