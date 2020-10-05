Kate Winslet's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read Details

Actor Kate Winslet has delivered a wide range of successful movies in her career and has been a part of nearly 65 blockbuster projects. As Kate Winslet celebrates her 45th birthday today, on October 5, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read more details about her work and possessions.

Kate Winslet’s net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, Kate Winslet’s net worth is estimated to be around 65 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 4,76,55,07,500 (Rs 476.55 crores). The report further adds that Kate Winslet purchased a property in West Sussex for 3.3 million pounds. More so, the actor also owned a property in Treyford, however, the actor sold it for 2 million pounds later in 2014. Reportedly, Kate Winslet currently lives in her £4.1million beachside home in West Wittering.

A report published in allcelebritylifestyle.com claims that Kate Winslet owns a BMW 6 Series, Land Cruiser and Aston Martin DB5. In her career, Kate Winslet has won three British Academy Film Awards and is among the few performers to have won Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Awards. Kate was last seen in Ammonite.

On the work front

Kate Winslet heaped praises for her performance in Titanic, which released in 1997. Starring Kate and Leonardo DiCaprio in the leading roles, Titanic is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, which has been incorporated with both historical and fictionalised aspects. The much-acclaimed film was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, out of which it won 11. More so, Titanic grossed over $1.84 billion, becoming the first film ever to cross a billion mark. However, the record was later broken by Cameron's Avatar, as it surpassed Titanic’s collection in 2010.

The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed 2008 historical flick, The Reader. Starring Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes and David Cross in the leading roles, The Reader earned Winslet her second Academy Award for her performance in the Best Actress category. Helmed by Stephen Daldry, The Reader chronicles the story of a law student, who re-encounters his former lover, as she defends herself in a war-crime trial. The movie features an illicit relationship between a young boy and an older woman.

