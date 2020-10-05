Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Wore Lens That Hindered 80% Of His Vision In 'Andhadhun'?

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun became one of the biggest hits of 2018. Along with gaining commercial success, the movie poured in critical acclaim along Ayushmann’s way. But do you know that the actor had to undergo 80% blind to pull off his role in the movie? Not only that but he was also trained under a professional pianist for about two months for the role. Here’s everything that you need to know about it:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s hard work for Andhadhun

The Badhaai Ho star nailed the character of a blind pianist in the film. But after the release of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana himself revealed that almost 80% of his vision was hindered. During his interaction with mid-day, the actor said that the Andhadhun team arranged a special pair of lenses from London which helped him appear blind throughout the film.

However, those lenses hindered his sight by 80%, which was then coupled with black glasses. The combination caused his vision to deteriorate and that is how he shot the entire film. Ayushmann added that he wasn’t able to see through the glasses and thus his body language also changed. The lenses and glasses made him more sceptical while walking, which turned out to be good for his role.

Shedding light on the same, makeup and prosthetic designer, Preetisheet Singh, told QNA India that Andhadhun did not require heavy prosthetics, but giving Ayushamann a blind look required special attention from makers as they arrange a different kind of lens for the star. She added that the lenses were custom-made to make his character appear more realistic onscreen. According to Singh, ‘Scleral lenses’ were ordered which covers one’s entire visible part of the eyes. The only downside for opting for these lenses was that it blurred Ayushmann’s vision, Singh said. However, the actor was co-operative with the makers.

About Andhadhun

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller starring Tabu, Ayushmann and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the life of a blind piano player who unwillingly gets embroiled in the murder controversy of a former actor. The film has earned the IMDb rating of 8.3 stars out of 10.

