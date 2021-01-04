Actor Tanya Roberts, 'A View To A Kill' Fame, Passes Away At 65

The untimely death of Hollywood actor Tanya Roberts, known for her much-acclaimed James Bond film A View to a Kill and the hit sitcom That '70s Show, has left a void in the hearts of her friends and fans. The actor passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, January 3, 2021. A number of her co-stars and fans have been expressing their sadness over the loss of the artist through their social media handles.

Tanya Roberts' team told TMZ that she passed away on Sunday after she collapsed in her home on December 24, following a walk with her dogs. It was also added that Tanya was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator and did not recover from a medical condition that was not related to coronavirus. The cause of death has not yet been revealed by the team nor the family members.

Tanya Roberts’ representative and long-time friend Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter that he is devastated with the news of the actor’s passing away. He said that she was brilliant and beautiful and he feels like a light has been taken away. Mike also said that she was an angel as she was the sweetest person one could ever meet. He added that the actor loved her fans, and doesn’t think she realised how much she meant to them.

About the actor

Tanya Roberts made her on-screen debut in the year 1976 with the horror film The Last Victim. The actor is best known for her role as Julie Rogers on ABC’s much-acclaimed show Charlie’s Angels, and also being the Bond girl, essaying geologist Stacey Sutton, in 1985 film A View to a Kill. Apart from that, she is also known for her acting skills in films such as The Beastmaster, Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, Body Slam and many more.

Tanya Roberts was last seen in the showtime comedy TV show Barbershop in the year 2005. Her last film was Deep Down that released in 1994. Tanya is survived by Lance O'Brien, her sister Barbara and her much-loved pet animals.

