Adam Driver's US Army Intent & 'islamophobia' Row Resurfaces Again Despite Clarification

Adam Driver, who is known for being vocal about his views, recently hit headlines for remarks he had made citing on the 9/11 terror attack. During that past interview with a leading daily, Driver said that he wanted to join the US marines and fight terrorists who attacked the US. Adding to the same, he spoke about 9/11 and remarked that after 9/11, he desired retribution against ‘anyone’ who attacked the country. However, netizens now raised umbrage over the actor's remarks.

Adam Driver criticised on social media

The debate around terrorism in the US has been polarised in two directions - between those who seek to delink terror from religion, and those like US President Donald Trump who insist on calling it Radical Islamic terror. However, Adam Driver in his interview, clearly mentioned that his remarks don't aim any particular religion or race, though some still called it Islampohobic. It is important to note here that Driver had at that time itself clarified that his remarks needn't be construed as being against any religion.

#adamdriverisoverparty funny how the only time y’all speak up against islamophobia is when you’re using it to cancel an actor who’s not even islamophobic,,, makes u think pic.twitter.com/Ex0s02jlSP — marie (@eowynsfer) April 21, 2020

#adamdriverisoverparty So apparently being patriotic and wanting to defend your country gets you canceled now. Sorry Steve Rogers your'e an istaphobe bigot!!! pic.twitter.com/HZGgUh7GQI — The Mighty Thor (@PennStateThor) April 21, 2020

i observe the #AdamDriverIsOverParty, which appears to be a cancellation attempt based on the fact that dude joined the military...girlfriend if you're pretending that's not part of the appeal, you're just kidding yourself #FaceIt #CometoTermsWithIt #DealWithIt — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 22, 2020

#adamdriverisoverparty y’all wanna call adam driver an islamophobe for joining the military when in denmark a man ran for prime minister and his key issues were to deport all muslims, make islam forbidden and prohibit muslims from being together (1/2) — Astrid Lemmike (@AstridLemmike) April 21, 2020

Adam Driver was last seen in Marriage Story. He was also nominated for the Academy Awards for the same. Marriage Story follows the life of an about-to-be-divorced couple and their take on family life post-separation. Helmed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story has been heaping praises from moviegoers across the globe, as the much-acclaimed film is ironically a love story told through the lens of a divorce.

