Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Actor Adam Driver Walks Out Of Interview; Here's Why

Wherever one looks, one can catch a glimpse or news about Adam Driver because he is practically all over the place. He is currently riding high on the success of his last film, Marriage Story, and gearing up for his next release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the same time. However, the latest news is that the actor reportedly walked out of an interview.

ALSO READ | 'Marriage Story' Is All Set To Release On Netflix; Check Out The Dates Here

Adam Driver walks out of interview

In the midst of the busy promotions of his upcoming Star Wars film, Adam Driver scheduled an interview with National Public Radio's Fresh Air talk show. However, the actor reportedly walked out in the middle of the interview when the show host, Terry Gross, played a clip of him singing from his last film, Marriage Story. The actor is known to dislike hearing his own singing voice on-screen, and thus it seems like fans will never be able to see the interview as it was never completed.

ALSO READ | Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson To Receive SBIFF's Performers Of The Year Award

Adam Driver sang snippets from Being Alive from the musical Company in Marriage Story. Reportedly, Terry Gross and his team had advised Driver to remove his headsets when they play any clip since they know how he did not like listening to himself. Adam Driver also expressed his disfavour regarding same before leaving the set of Fresh Air.

However, Danny Miller, Fresh Air’s executive producer, confirmed the same and also said that the team did not understand the reason why Adam Driver left. She also said that Driver was a “great guest” when he came on the show previously in 2015. She also expressed her disappointment that show’s fans will not be able to catch a new interview with Adam Driver about Marriage Story.

ALSO READ | Rise Of Skywalker Twitter Reactions: Fan Reviews For The Last Star Wars Film

In the last episode of Fresh Air, the team decided to air a rerun of an earlier interview starring Conan O’Brien. Before the episode started, Gross in a clip mentioned that “had promised you an interview with actor Adam Driver today, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to do it as planned”. Adam Driver has expressed his displeasure to listening to his clips on various occasions in the past as well.

ALSO READ | GoT Creators No Longer Involved With New 'Star Wars' Trilogy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.