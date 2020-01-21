Adam Driver, Tom Hanks And Other Actors Who Claim They Never Watch Their Own Films

Not every actor likes to watch themselves on the big screen. Many film biggies have admitted that they hate watching themselves act. Here is a list of Hollywood actors who don't watch films starring themselves:

Actors who do not like to watch themselves on the big screen

1. Adam Driver

In a previous interview, Adam Driver admitted to not being a fan of watching his own work. He also said that this feeling comes to him because he has been a theatre artist since the start. Driver still went on to make an exception for the final film in the Star Wars Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He said that he wanted to see how the film turned out after all the CGI effects were added. He recently even walked out of an entire after the host started playing one of his clips from Marriage Story.

2. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks has been a part of some of the most iconic films in Hollywood. He admitted a few years back that he does not enjoy watching himself. He also said that in his opinion watching your own work is a "horrible mistake”. Hanks said that when you watch yourself “you never learn what to do”.

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon admitted that she refuses to watch any of her work. She even went on to say that at times, she even forgets what scenes she was a part of. She hilariously said that if she did watch any of her films, she would “spiral into a state of self-hate”. Reese also said how she would sometimes catch a clip from her films and find it to be very strange.

4. Al Pacino

Al Pacino is considered one of the most respected actors in the business. In an interview, Al Pacino said that he does not feel the need to watch any of his films. He said that since he was a part of it, he knows what is in it. He also went on to say that if the scene is bad then it is something to forget.

