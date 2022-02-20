Adam Driver’s Upcoming Sci-fi Thriller '65' Gets New Release Date; To Come Out In 2023

Fans will have to wait longer to witness Adam Driver's upcoming sci-fi action-thriller film 65 as its release date has been pushed back to April 2023. The project, which comes from writer-director Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo behind Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place, also stars Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman in pivotal roles.

According to Deadline reports, Sony has decided to change the release date to April 14, 2023, from the initial April 29, 2022 premiere. The studio didn't give any particular reason for this postponement, however, their move comes after several other studios also rescheduled their films.

Adam Driver's upcoming sci-fi action-thriller film 65 gets a new release date

The upcoming venture has been jointly produced by Columbia Pictures, Raimi Productions as well as Beck/Woods. The new release date for the Sam Raimi production moves it away from the April 29th release of the Liam Neeson-led film Memory. The new date also shifts it away from Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was slated to come out just a week after in May 2022. The highly anticipated Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is being helmed by Sam Raimi, who's on board as 65s producer.

According to Screenrant reports, 65 was initially slated to come out May 13, 2022, before bign moved up a few weeks to April 29. The film's trailer hasn't been released yet, and not many details have been divulged about the film's plot.

More on Adam Driver's work front

Meanwhile, Deadline reports also revealed that Driver has been roped in for the latest biopic on Ferrari mogul Enzo Ferrari. The film is being directed by Michael Mann, who is known for his work in the film Heat, and also stars Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley in pivotal roles. The film is being penned by Troy Kennedy Martin, who is known for his work on films like The Italian Job. The screenplay is being developed from the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine.

Meanwhile, Adam Driver rose to prominence with a supporting role in the HBO comedy-drama series Girls. He is known for his projects like Marriage Story, House of Gucci, Annette among others.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ADAMDRIVERSOURCE