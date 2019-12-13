Adam Sandler Reunites With Big Daddy Co-star Cole Sprouse After 2 Decades, See Pictures

On Wednesday, Cole Sprouse made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Uncut Gems, a new thriller with a buzz-worthy lead performance from Adam Sandler. Adam Sandler played Cole Sprouse’s onscreen dad 20 years ago. The reunion called back to the hit comedy Big Daddy, in which Sandler played a New Yorker named Sonny, looking to impress his girlfriend by adopting a child, who was portrayed part-time by Cole Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse. When the love interest dumps him, Sonny is forced to raise the boy on his own, with all the comedic antics and heart-warming sentiments that follow.

During the event, Adam Sandler walked the red carpet with his wife Jackie Sandler and kept his outfit casual by wearing a dark polo shirt, brown joggers, navy shoes and a navy hoodie. On the other hand, Cole Sprouse opted for a dapper all-black ensemble. Check out the pictures here.

About Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler’s upcoming film is getting a lot of hype after being screened to selected audiences. Uncut Gems is directed by Benny and Josh Safdie and was premiered at the Telluride Film Festival ahead of its December release. According to reports, the film revolves around a charismatic jeweller who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win. The film stars Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, The Weeknd, and Eric Bogosian.

Check out a few pictures from the event here:

