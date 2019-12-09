Adam Sandler Says That He Met Real Gamblers For The 'Uncut Gems' Prep

Recently, in a media portal’s roundtable conference, Adam Sandler talked about his preparation for the role of Howard Ratner in the film Uncut Gems. Adam Sandler stated during the roundtable that he spent time with real gamblers and jewellers to prepare for his role and understand the trade that goes on. Read on to know about this story.

Adam Sandler spent time with gamblers to prep for his role

Adam Sandler is considered to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood. Sandler is not only known for his comic timing but also for his prep for the role he plays.

Adam Sandler, while revealing his research process for the character of Howard Ratner, said that he spent a lot of time on 47th Street. 47th Street in New York is known as the Diamond District and hosts a lot of jewellery stores specialising in diamond jewellery. He continued by stating that in the movie Uncut Gems, his character gambles a lot so he spent a lot of time with a lot of gamblers. Adam said that these gamblers had a lot of problems and lost a lot of things and their lives due to gambling.

Adam Sandler also revealed that Safdie Brothers, who are the directors and screenplay writers of Uncut Gems, did their research and met a lot of guys who were willing to sit down with Sandler and talk about their lives. Adam revealed that these people had their lives thrown away because of gambling. These gamblers discussed with Sandler about where they are right now and what the highs and lows are of gambling and why they could not kick the habit.

Adam also revealed that these people, who previously had a discussion with the Safdie Brothers, also let Sandler into their world of jewellery selling. Adam said that all these guys on 47th Street let him in their shops and he sat with them and watched them. They taught him about jewellery and about selling their goods.

