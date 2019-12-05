Adam Sandler Opens Up About Working With The Safdie Brothers

Recently, actor Adam Sandler was seen at the Gotham Independent Film Awards 2019, where he was nominated in the category of Best Actor. He was nominated for his upcoming movie Uncut Gems. Read more to know what the actor had to say during an interview.

Adam Sandler looks forward to working with Safdie brothers

Adam Sandler was nominated for his upcoming A24 flick, Uncut Gems. He has been already critically acclaimed for his comedy crime drama that is set to release in the theatres on December 13, 2019. In an exclusive red carpet interview with a leading entertainment portal, the You Don't Mess with the Zohan actor talked about working with the Safdie Brothers. He said that he loves those fellows for life and that they have amazing energy. He also called them smart and youthful.

Adam Sandler said that it is good when you are a little older to be around some of these young guys who are excited about everything, and are so smart, that he cannot wait to work with them again. Fans can expect more movie from the trio who have a knack for comedy. In an interview with the same entertainment portal, the Safdie brother, Benny and Josh, were seen praising Adam. They revealed that one of the best moments on the set of the movie is not included in the movie. They went on to say that Adam came in and out of the showroom and he was talking to Kevin Garnett. He kept coming back and they kept sending him back out into the showroom with another one-liner, and this was repeated for 15 minutes. Benny explained that this was just them being childish, listening to Adam.

About the movie

Uncut Gems is a 2019 comedy crime drama, which is set to release on December 25, 2019. The movie is directed by the Safdie brothers, Benny and Josh, and is produced featured Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Kevin Garnett. Fans of the You Don't Mess with the Zohan actor are excited to see the movie in the theatres. Here is the link of Uncut Gems’ official trailer.

