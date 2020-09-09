Adam Sandler's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details

Actor Adam Sandler has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 78 blockbuster projects. As Adam Sandler celebrates his 54th birthday today, on September 9, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Adam Sandler's net worth

As per a report published in Wealthy Gorilla, Adam Sandler’s massive net worth is estimated to be around 420 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 30,88,60,23,000 (Rs 3,088 crores). The report further adds that Adam owns a Pennwick golf cart, which is considered among the most exclusive and expensive golf cart customizers in the world.

As per Pinterest, Adam Sandler owns a luxurious $42.5M home in Bel Air, California. Adam Sandler also owns a 12 million USD home in LA, which was previously owned by actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, claims a report published in virtualglobetrotting.com. The report further adds that Adam owns a production company named, Happy Madison Productions, which has bankrolled famous television show Rules of Engagement, as well as several films.

A report published in philkostse.com claims that Adam Sandler is a huge car enthusiast and owns a Cadillac Escalade Hybrid, Cadillac DTS and a Dodge Challenger SRT. The actor is also known for his charity work across the world. A few years ago, the actor donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club in his hometown.

Adam Sandler’s work:

Adam Sandler is the only recipient of three Golden Raspberry Awards and 11 Raspberry Award nominations after Sylvester Stallone. The actor is best known for his performances in Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr Deeds, 50 First Dates and The Longest Yard. Sandler’s company is located at the Sony/Columbia Pictures lot in Culver City, California. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Hubie Halloween, which follows the story of Hubie Dubois, who is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. The story gets further interesting when Hubie saves the year’s Halloween.

(Image credits: Adam Sandler Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

