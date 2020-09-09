Last Updated:

China Mouthpiece Slanders India; Slammed For 'Seriously?' Claim On New Delhi Fruit Seller

Under immense criticism globally over its response to the Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China on Tuesday tried to school India over 'hygiene' practices

Under immense criticism globally over its response to the Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China on Tuesday tried to school India over 'hygiene'. Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times shared a video on Twitter claiming it to be from East Delhi's Jhilmil, where a fruit seller is allegedly using a "used face mask as a rag".

'Using a used face mask as a rag?'

"Seriously? Using a used face mask as a rag? Video showed a vender cleaning fruits with a mask in East Delhi's Jhilmil area, raising concerns about hygiene in India, which has the 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases globally," the mouthpiece said. However, the size of the "alleged used mask" does not seem to be a mask used by humans given its size. Even netizens are bashing China for talking about 'hygiene'. Some twitter users even compared the Chinese propaganda machine to Coronavirus itself. 

'Again FAKE news'

Beijing has insisted the source of the virus -- which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year -- is still unknown.  According to official numbers, there have been 4,634 deaths in China from Covid-19. The government has largely contained the outbreak through a serious of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

China passed 'extraordinary & historic' coronavirus test: Xi

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause said that China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the Coronavirus. Xi doled out gold medals to four "heroes" from the medical field in front of hundreds of applauding delegates on Tuesday, all wearing face masks and strikingly large red flower pins.

"We quickly achieved initial success in the people's war against the coronavirus. We are leading the world in economic recovery and in the fight against COVID-19," he said. 

