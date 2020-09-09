China Mouthpiece Slanders India; Slammed For 'Seriously?' Claim On New Delhi Fruit Seller

Under immense criticism globally over its response to the Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China on Tuesday tried to school India over 'hygiene'. Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times shared a video on Twitter claiming it to be from East Delhi's Jhilmil, where a fruit seller is allegedly using a "used face mask as a rag".

Seriously? Using a used face mask as a rag? Video showed a vender cleaning fruits with a mask in East Delhi's Jhilmil area, raising concerns about hygiene in #India, which has the 2nd highest number of #COVID19 cases globally. pic.twitter.com/qLszZhdEoz — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 9, 2020

"Seriously? Using a used face mask as a rag? Video showed a vender cleaning fruits with a mask in East Delhi's Jhilmil area, raising concerns about hygiene in India, which has the 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases globally," the mouthpiece said. However, the size of the "alleged used mask" does not seem to be a mask used by humans given its size. Even netizens are bashing China for talking about 'hygiene'. Some twitter users even compared the Chinese propaganda machine to Coronavirus itself.

Still India never spread a deadly Pandemic like China spreads in every 10 years.



Also how do you know the mask is used one? Seems a good beating by Indian army at Pangong has made your mind lose balance. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rOHhTS9Zt7 — देवभूमिपुत्र🚩 (@devbhoomiputra) September 9, 2020

You have lost your mind completely. Just pause and reflect upon the type of tweets you are issuing lately. — Lt Col Sundeep Parija (Retd) (@sundeepparija) September 9, 2020

Again FAKE news. How are you sure that it is a used mask? — 🌞🆁 🅰 🅼🌞 (@ramsaysthetruth) September 9, 2020

We are dealing with two Chinese virus at the same https://t.co/OBt2HwMV57 is Corona & the second one is global times 😒 — SUBRATA (@SUBRATA83483212) September 9, 2020

How do u know it is used mask ? Do u know rejected masks are sold at cheaper price than cleaning cloth ? Besides this. Mask has no elastic in it looks at the design. This mask won’t fit a face. — Mol-é-cule (@50726f746f6e0a) September 9, 2020

Where is the origin of covid19 ??? — Jagadish Kishore (@jags0003) September 9, 2020

Beijing has insisted the source of the virus -- which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year -- is still unknown. According to official numbers, there have been 4,634 deaths in China from Covid-19. The government has largely contained the outbreak through a serious of strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

China passed 'extraordinary & historic' coronavirus test: Xi

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause said that China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the Coronavirus. Xi doled out gold medals to four "heroes" from the medical field in front of hundreds of applauding delegates on Tuesday, all wearing face masks and strikingly large red flower pins.

"We quickly achieved initial success in the people's war against the coronavirus. We are leading the world in economic recovery and in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

