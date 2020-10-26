KGF's Yash Gets A Dose Of His Own Medicine As His Daughter Tricks Him; Watch Video

Popular Kannada star Yash recently shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen spending some adorable moments with his lovely daughter. KGF’s Yash can be seen interacting with his daughter while she is having a bowl full of ice-cream. Take a look at Yash’s Instagram and check out how his daughter reacts when he asks her to share some ice-cream from her bowl.

KGF’s Yash gets a dose of his own medicine

Actor Yash recently took to his Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of how he enjoys little things with his family. He shared a video in which he can be seen sitting with his daughter who is enjoying a bowl of ice-cream. While Yash's daughter is busy having it, he keeps on asking her to share a spoonful of ice-cream with him too. Every time he moves forward to have some, her daughter ditches him and eats it herself, leaving him amazed.

KGF’s Yash shared this adorable clip and wrote in the caption that how sharing is caring, but not when it comes to ice-cream. He also added that he was getting a dose of his own medicine from her daughter. The 'KGF Chapter 2' actor is extremely popular among his fans and when he shared this beautiful clip on social media, his fans took to the comment section and reacted to his video. They wrote how cute it was and loaded the post with lovely emojis for Yash's daughter. Take a look at some of the comments for KGF’s Yash on his latest Instagram post.

Yash’s photos

'KGF Chapter 2' star, Yash’s Instagram account is loaded with some amazing pictures of his family in which they can be seen sharing some beautiful memories together. In one of his recent posts, the actor also shared yet another moment with her daughter when she turned a year old. The picture shared is a perfectly captured moment of the father-daughter duo. In the caption, he shared how being her dad has brought out the softer side in him. He added that her daughter is his strength, weakness and everything. In the end, KGF’s Yash wished her daughter a very happy birthday and stated how much he loves him.

Image Source- Yash's Instagram

