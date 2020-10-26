Sai Tamhankar Launches Her Own Clothing Brand 'The Saree Story' With Her College Friend

Sai Tamhankar has now become an entrepreneur, as the actor recently launched her own clothing label called 'The Saree Story'. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sai Tamhankar revealed that 'The Saree Story' is launched in collaboration with her college friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan. Speaking about the types of sarees in her brand, Sai Tamhankar revealed that the designs, the cloth and every minuscule element that culminates in the process of making a saree are unique and exclusive in her store.

Sai Tamhankar's The Saree Story

More so, the actor added that just like movies, there is a story to every saree in 'The Saree Story'. Speaking about the speciality of their brand, Shruti Bhosale Chavan opined that sarees never go out of fashion and each state comes with a unique style of saree. Chavan further added that they have made an attempt to blend it with the way the new generation looks at wearing the saree. Shruti revealed there are 30 types of sarees in the country.

Stars who launched their own businesses

Last year, Katrina Kaif launched her own makeup company named, Kay By Katrina. The actor left no stone unturned to promote her makeup line and many stars from the Indian film fraternity were seen promoting the brand. Actor Priyanka Chopra, too, owns a production house called Purple Pebble Pictures.

Sai Tamhankar- on the work front

Sai, who last graced the big screen in Cookie, is currently gearing up for her next, Mimi, along with Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is slated to release in 2020. The film also stars Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon in the leading role. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Pondicherry, which also stars actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Amruta Khanvilkar in the leading roles. Directed by Sachin Kundalkar, the upcoming movie also stars Neena Kulkarni and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in prominent roles.

