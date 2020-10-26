Adele Wins The Internet Again With A Witty Take On Her Dramatic Body Transformation On SNL

Pop star Adele recently acknowledged her body transformation in the opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. She jokingly mentioned that travel restrictions have a lot to do with a new look, as she was only allowed to carry “half her weight”. The international sensation shed light on why she is the host for the year instead of being a musical guest while also speaking about the album she has been working on currently.

Adele’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live

International pop star Adele hosted Saturday Night Live on October 24, 2020, and instantly grabbed attention through her entertaining opening monologue. In a part of the monologue, she made a joke about her body transformation which had previously left her fans and critics stunned. She said that she had to travel light due to the COVID restrictions and travel bans. Hence, she could only bring half of herself and this was the half that she chose. She also received a round of applause for her impressive transformation which could only be achieved through immense hard work and dedication.

Adele also shed light on the memories she has created on the Saturday Night Live stage previously. She said that she genuinely loves this show which also broke her career 12 years back, in 2008. She remembered how she was a musical guest on the show while Sarah Palin, with Ms Tina Fey, made a major appearance, attracting a humungous crowd. Adele further added that she is not a musical guest this year because she is currently working on her upcoming album. She is scared to do both and hence decided to see where this leads. Have a look at Adele’s monologue here.

A bunch of frontline workers formed the audience this year, as the event aimed at honouring their service towards the world. Adele also put through a ‘thank you’ note for these workers for their sheer hard work in such difficult times. She said that she wants to genuinely and sincerely thank the frontline workers for their efforts in keeping people safe and healthy.

Read Adele & Ariana Grande Set To Release New Music On Oct 30 Simultaneously; Twitter Reacts

Also read Adele To Host Saturday Night Live'

Adele had previously taken social media by storm with her transformation pictures at the beginning of May 2020. She released an unexpected photograph, showcasing the intense weight loss she went through. Adele’s before and after pictures, created by fans, were quick to catch on the internet within hours of the revelation. Have a look at the picture here.

Read Adele Shares A Fun Post To Wish Nicole Richie A Belated Birthday; Check Out The Post

Also read Adele And Other Celebs Who Were Criticised For Cultural Appropriation; Read Here

Image Courtesy: Saturday Night Live Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.