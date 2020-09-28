Adele Shares A Fun Post To Wish Nicole Richie A Belated Birthday; Check Out The Post

Pop star Adele took to her Instagram to wish close friend Nicole Richie in a late post for the latter’s birthday which falls on September 21st. The post has a prank and a series of pictures that show the goofy side of the duo. Have a look at the post here.

Adele’s Instagram Post

The first post was a prank video wherein Nicole is seen scaring Adele as she enters the kitchen. The pictures that followed were from various occasions when the two spent time together. Adele, who praised her friend in the caption with obvious sarcasm mentioned in the end that she was furious that Nicole now knows how much she is adored.

The singer captioned the post as - ''Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self-preservation, self-love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️ “I’m actually furious that now she knows that.” ⚰️⚰️⚰️

Adele surprises a fan as she slides into his DM

Adele recently gave a fan an extraordinary surprise when she messaged him on his Instagram Direct message. The fan named Colyn Elliott had posted a story of the singer and requested her to release her new album soon. Adele replied to Colyn’s story as she said his account on Twitter has kept her good spirits through COVID and that she is happy that he likes her music.

IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT pic.twitter.com/bjGoPCMxdF — Colyn (@colynelliott) August 29, 2020

Adele’s appreciation for the book Untamed

More than a month ago, Adele took to her Instagram and shared a long caption post for the book Untamed by Glennon Doyle. She said that the book makes her feel liberated as her caption said – “If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it….”

