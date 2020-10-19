Adele & Ariana Grande Set To Release New Music On Oct 30 Simultaneously; Twitter Reacts

After a very long wait, fans will finally be able to listen to some new music by the American singer Ariana Grande and the British singer Adele. The even more surprising factor is that both these divas will launch their music on the same day - on October 30th 2020. Since the news has gone live, the topic has been trending on Twitter and fans have responded in all sorts of fun ways. Read more about new releases by each artist and see how fans have responded on Twitter.

Adele & Ariana launch new music on the same day

October 30th is going to be one eventful day with music releases by many popular artists. 'Thank u next' singer Ariana Grande is all set to release her album titled 'Position'. Adele will also be releasing her new yet unnamed music on the day which will follow her SNL hosting debut. Take a look at how fans on Twitter have responded.

A few fans responded by making memes and tweeting funny pictures. One fan mentioned that the two artists were trying to save 2020 and another fan added that they were going to eagerly wait for their music to be launched. Many other fans made memes and also shared hand-made art. Take a look:

Me for the next 12 days until both Ariana Grande & Adele albums release on October 30th. pic.twitter.com/CN0LU0xXav — Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) October 18, 2020

adele and ariana grande on october 30th pic.twitter.com/UMQHnxkK2b — Pop Crave (@alluregaga) October 18, 2020

ariana grande: new single and album coming in-



adele: pic.twitter.com/lWa36cTA30 — 𝔰 // fan acc (@taylucifer95) October 18, 2020

Ariana grande and Adele are dropping their albums the same month?? pic.twitter.com/PBjIAl5nxp — . (@Aaron_zamani) October 19, 2020

ariana grande AND adele???? i’m never going to stop singing — klee (@kleebeee) October 18, 2020

Adele's New Album

Singer and Songwriter Adele has been hinting at a new album release for quite some time now. On 5 May 2019, on her 31st birthday, Adele hinted on Instagram that she was working on a new album and fans would soon get to hear it. Then on 15 February 2020, she announced that her new album would release on September 2020. But the album got delayed due to the pandemic. Now the news has been confirmed that she will drop new music on October 30th.

Ariana Grande's New Album

On on May 8, 2020, Ariana Grande released a new single called 'Stuck With You' with Justin Beiber. All the proceeds from the song were donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next, Ariana announced a few days earlier that the song 'Position' would release on October 23rd and the album with the same title on October 30th.

