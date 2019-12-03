The Debate
Adriana Lima: The Former Victoria's Secret Angel's Sharpest Looks

Hollywood News

Adriana Lima is a popular Brazilian model and actor. She is best known as a Victoria's Secret Angel, from 1999 to 2018. Read more to see her sharpest looks.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
adriana Lima

Adriana Lima is a highly popular Brazilian model and actor.  She is best known as Victoria's Secret Angel, from 1999 to 2018. She was the longest-running model and named The Most Valuable Victoria's Secret Angel in 2017. She helps with construction to expand the orphanage Caminhos da Luz and buys clothes for poor children in Salvador, Bahia.

Also read: Victoria's Secret Black Friday 2019 Hours And Deals: Check All The Offers

At 15 years of age, Lima won Ford's "Supermodel of Brazil" competition and took second place the following year in the Ford "Supermodel of the World" competition before signing with Elite Model Management in New York City. Adriana is known for her sharp features and the model also follows a diet and exercise routine to maintain her aesthetic. She is also currently an ambassador for IWC, Puma, and Chopard. Let’s look at this Victoria’s Secret Angel’s best look that she served us. 

Also read: Victoria's Secret Annual Fashion Show Cancelled, Parent Company Issues Statment


 

This was from the Ambeautystar. Adriana wore a black two-piece dress. The gigantic earrings and high heels compliment her overall look. Adriana also posted her favourite moments from the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Adriana can be seen rocking an athletic look here. This is from the Puma promotions and the model is looking sharp in sportswear. She also quoted Khalil Gibran when she posted this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

In this picture, Adriana can be seen styling an anthleisure look. Adriana's curves and rock-hard abs compliment her entire body in this look. The former Victoria's Secret Angel can also be seen posing effortlessly for the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

This look is from the Harpers Bazaar exclusive night. The make up is done by Grace lee and the hairdo is presented by Rebekah forecast.

 

 

