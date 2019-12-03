Adriana Lima: The Former Victoria's Secret Angel's Sharpest Looks

Adriana Lima is a highly popular Brazilian model and actor. She is best known as Victoria's Secret Angel, from 1999 to 2018. She was the longest-running model and named The Most Valuable Victoria's Secret Angel in 2017. She helps with construction to expand the orphanage Caminhos da Luz and buys clothes for poor children in Salvador, Bahia.

Also read: Victoria's Secret Black Friday 2019 Hours And Deals: Check All The Offers

At 15 years of age, Lima won Ford's "Supermodel of Brazil" competition and took second place the following year in the Ford "Supermodel of the World" competition before signing with Elite Model Management in New York City. Adriana is known for her sharp features and the model also follows a diet and exercise routine to maintain her aesthetic. She is also currently an ambassador for IWC, Puma, and Chopard. Let’s look at this Victoria’s Secret Angel’s best look that she served us.

Also read: Victoria's Secret Annual Fashion Show Cancelled, Parent Company Issues Statment

✨✨ still dreaming about my magical week in Cannes ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/6uA7ZlilVx — Adriana Lima (@AdrianaLima) May 21, 2018





It’s time for @AmBeautyStar! 🌟🌟 Tune into Lifetime now to watch with me! I’ll be tweeting about my fav moments all night #AmericanBeautyStar pic.twitter.com/7S0OSQvKik — Adriana Lima (@AdrianaLima) November 3, 2017

This was from the Ambeautystar. Adriana wore a black two-piece dress. The gigantic earrings and high heels compliment her overall look. Adriana also posted her favourite moments from the show.

Adriana can be seen rocking an athletic look here. This is from the Puma promotions and the model is looking sharp in sportswear. She also quoted Khalil Gibran when she posted this picture.

In this picture, Adriana can be seen styling an anthleisure look. Adriana's curves and rock-hard abs compliment her entire body in this look. The former Victoria's Secret Angel can also be seen posing effortlessly for the picture.

This look is from the Harpers Bazaar exclusive night. The make up is done by Grace lee and the hairdo is presented by Rebekah forecast.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.