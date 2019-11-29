Victoria's Secret Black Friday 2019 Hours And Deals: Check All The Offers

Black Friday sale 2019 has come up with loads of surprising deals and discounts on your favourite brands. Amongst numerous popular brands, Victoria's Secret is providing amazing deals including free tote which can be availed with the total purchase of $75 or more by the customers. Apart from giving away free mini bags, this luxe brand has numerous discounted products at your disposal.

Victoria’s Secret is a well-renowned clothing store catering to women for undergarments, lingerie amongst other products. With more than 1000 retail stores worldwide, this brand has been ruling the business since 1977. Victoria’s Secret website is brimming with various Black Friday sale deals which one can soak in the benefit of this year.

1. Free Tote on purchase of $75 or more



Add products which qualify for this offer by crossing $75 in your shopping cart. There is a specific code to avail this offer before you check out. Enter ROSETOTE after which a free tote will automatically get added to your bag. This deal is valid from November 27 to November 29, according to the brand’s website. Please note that the products which are marked for clearance, gift cards, previous and store purchases, will be excluded from this offer.

2. Free blanket with a tote on total shopping of $150 or more



To redeem this offer, enter code VSCOMBO while checking out. Before that, make sure that you are qualified for this by adding products worth $150 to your shopping bag. After which the code will automatically apply and drop a free blanket and a tote to your bag. You can avail this offer between November 27- November 29. Exclusions are similar to the above deal.

3. Buy one, get one free



Add qualified in-stock products to your shopping bag and enter deal code BUY1GET1 while checking out. According to the website offer details, the lowest priced item will be considered free. This offer is valid between November 26 to November 29. The items excluded in this offer are panties, slippers, PINK Fleece Lined Legging, robes, PINK everyday tees, PINK Teddy Half Zip pullover, $25 beauty bags, among others.

4. Cozy Robe at $25



This limited-time offer provides you robes at $25 which are originally priced at $59. Shop the collection. There is no exclusion. You may find a limited range of items to choose from.

5. Slippers for $10





This limited-time deal provides you with beautiful slippers which are originally priced at $29.50 at the rate of $10. Grab this offer as there is no exclusion. Choose from a limited range of products for this deal.

6. 3/$36 Luxe Panties



This limited-time deal is valid on items with a maximum price of $69.50 each. Buy three Luxe Panties at $36/ each. This offer excludes PINK and clearance items.



