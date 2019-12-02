Justice League: Snyder Cut Explains Flash's Time-travel And The Knightmare Scene

Justice League has been the talk of the town since its release in 2017. The movie was a massive box-office hit and was critically acclaimed. Yet the fans of the DC cinematic universe are not happy about it. The worldwide fan following of DC characters like Superman, Batman, and The Flash are highly anticipating the release of the Snyder Cut, which explained a lot more than the original movie. Read more to know about Flash’s time travel adventure in the Snyder Cut of Justice League:

The Flash’s time travel explained in the Snyder Cut

It has been rumoured that Flash’s ability to time-travel will play a major role in the Snyder Cut of the movie. Zack Snyder has directed the majority of the movie but due to some unfortunate circumstances he had to leave the filming process, and the version of the movie that was released in the theatres was subjected to a lot of reshoots. This took the movie off track from Zack’s original version of the movie, and a lot of elements in the movie were either cut off or were left unexplained. One of such moments came with the Flash’s time travel scene. In the comics, the Flash is known to have a speed that is considered equivalent to the speed of light. It allows him to travel through space and time, making him an extremely powerful character. His time-travelling abilities were teased in the DC flick that was released in 2017, but a majority of the scenes were excluded from the film, and the reasons behind his time travel were left unexplained.

The scene was made to look like a dream sequence that Bruce Wayne has in the movie, but it has been said that there was more to it than what met the eye. Rumours are that the Snyder Cut of the superhero flick had events that lead to the victory of the antagonist Steppenwolf, and the only one who could save the earth was the Flash. The world turns into a hell hole, like the topography of Steppenwolf’s homeworld Apokolips, and Flash has to run his way back into the past to warn his friends about the coming doom. There is much more to this and fans will get to know all of it when they get to see the Snyder cut. Fans are eager to see the cut and are highly anticipating it. Only time will tell if the DC film will release the much-awaited Snyder Cut or fans will have to bury their excitement.

