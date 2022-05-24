Cannes 2022: After Aishwarya, Italian Actor Catrinel Marlon Dons Gaurav Gupta Outfit

India is surely winning hearts at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, currently taking place in France. Several Indian celebrities graced the red carpet at Cannes 2022 and turned heads with their glamour and style. While many celebs from the film, television and music industries attended the global event, some of designer Gaurav Gupta's dresses also made it to the red carpet.

After Aishwarya Rai, it is now Italian actor Catrinel Marlon who graced the red carpet in Gaurav Gupta's emerald-coloured gown at Cannes 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, the designer recently shared some pictures of the star. The designer's outfit involved a strapless emerald green and black-coloured shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit and some dramatic designs on the front. Marlon paired the gown with stone-studded heels and diamond earrings. She opted for glammed-up makeup and tied her hair in a bun.

Sharing the pictures, the designer wrote, "Italian actress @CatrinelMarlon in The Gaurav Gupta Emerald Shell Sculpture Gown at the 75th Festival De Cannes." The designer's fans lauded him via the comment section for his stunning design. One of his fans said, "This is eye-catching than all dresses (sic)," while another wrote, "The colour and the concept, totally eye-catching." An Instagram user wrote, "One of the best ensembles of the festival this year," in the comment section.

Aishwarya Rai wears Gaurav Gupta at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in a pink pastel-shaded gown at the Cannes 2022. The body-hugging gown with some flowy elements had a mermaid shape that made the actor look even more glamorous. Sharing some pictures of Aishwarya on the red carpet, Gaurav Gupta wrote, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears The Venus Sculpture; a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for the 75th Festival de Cannes. Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl."

As per a report by PTI, the gown took 20 days and over 100 craftspeople's work. Aishwarya was involved in the creative process from the very beginning. It is the ace couturier's interpretation of Italian artist Sandro Botticelli's famous painting 'Birth of Venus'.