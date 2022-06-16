After Amber Heard-trial, Johnny Depp Rehires Attorney Camille Vasquez For Another Case

After winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has rehired attorney Camille Vasquez for another case. Vasquez has been named the 'Wonder Woman' after actor Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

Ms Camille Vasquez is all set to defend Johnny Depp in a personal injury lawsuit that has been filed against the actor by the location manager of the movie City of Lies, Gregg "Rocky" Brooks. As per the Independent, Brooks has claimed that Depp "maliciously and forcefully" punched him twice in the ribs before saying he would pay him $100,000 to punch him back. The incident took place back in April 2017.

Mr Brooks has also alleged that Pirates Of The Caribbean actor's actions were "intentional and malicious" and intended to cause him to "suffer humiliation." He further added that Depp's “intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment.”

According to the legal documents, the Mortdecai actor's attorney has not admitted that the actor or his co-defendants hit Brooks, instead, they are arguing that the injuries he sustained were because of “self-defence/defence of others,” adding that Brooks himself provoked the actions that resulted in his own injuries.

The trial will begin on 25th July in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, with Judge Holly Fujie presiding.

Camile Vasquez became an overnight sensation after the Depp-Heard trial

Post winning that trial, Camille Vasquez became an overnight social media star as Depp's fans hailed her for all the efforts she put in to make the actor win the case against his ex-wife. In an interview with 'Good Morning America', Camille said that it was

"overwhelming to have become an overnight social media star during the bombshell case."

She had said then, "It’s been surreal and if I’m being honest a bit overwhelming. But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard then it was all worth it."

Image: @camillevasquezofficial/Instagram/AP