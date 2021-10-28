After Makers Confirm Sequel Of Timothee Chalamet Starrer, Will There Be A 3rd 'Dune' Film?

After its major success at the box office, Denis Villeneuve's Dune recently made headlines after it was made official that the film would have a sequel. The filmmaker promised a fun film and has now upped the ante as he mentioned that he would like there to be three films in the franchise. As per a report by Entertainment Weekly, Villeneuve mentioned that he always 'envisioned three movies'.

Denis Villeneuve wishes three films in the Dune series

Entertainment Weekly recently reported that the filmmaker always imagined that there would be three films in the series and mentioned that he does not want it to become a franchise. He stated that 'Dune is a huge story' and he wishes to honour it, which would need 'at least three movies'. He mentioned that it would be a dream to pull it off and he would love to follow Timothée Chalamet's character Paul Atreides' arch.

Dune was based on Frank Herbert's book by the same name and Villeneuve mentioned that the author penned down six books, but began 'getting psychedelic' as he progressed. Hence, he mentioned that he was unsure of how the adaptations of some of them would play out. Herbert's six books were titled, Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune.

Dune part 2 officially announced

After Dune released on the big screen on October 22, fans have been wondering if the film will have a second part. The makers of the film recently revealed that Dune Part 2 had been confirmed for its release and fans were ecstatic. Although makers of the film have not announced when the film will release, Deadline reported that it is slated to release in October 2023. Reports state that the second film will follow Zendaya's character, Chani. The film featured a star-studded cast as audiences across the globe saw their favourites including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem on the big screen. The gang is expected to reprise their roles in the sequel of the film.

Image: Dune Official Poster/WarnerBrosPictures