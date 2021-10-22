'Dune': Timothée Chalamet Starrer Sets Up An Exciting Sequel; All About The Film's Ending

The most-awaited film Dune recently hit the cinemas and HBO Max. The film, with a star-studded cast, is a science fiction film set in the distant future. The film created a buzz among the audience ever since it was announced. However, its makers waited for its release to reveal it was only the first part of the story. Here are all answers about the film's ending.

Dune revolves around Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, the son of the noble House Atreides. He is in the feudal system galaxy overseen by Emperor Shadam IV. When Duke Leto is asked to take the stewardship over the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, he senses a trap but cannot do anything about it. As they arrive on the planet, they meet with a complicated dynamic. The Duke works closely with the Fremen, the people of Arrakis, to mine a coveted resource of Dune. He also tries to fix the differences of the Harkonnens with the Fremen and House Atreides but fails as Harkonnen forces attack Dune and kill most of House Atreides. However, Paul and his mother Lady Jessica survives as they escape into the deserts. They survive a sandworm attack and seek help from the Fremen.

What happens to Paul and his mother in the end?

The film ends with Paul defeating Stilgar and gaining the trust of Fremen. He gains respect from the Fremen and is taken to somewhere along with his mother. The film ends with Zendaya's Chani saying "This is only the beginning". The film is inspired by Frank Herbert's novel of the same name. The 2021 film was only the first part of the story which explains its open ending. The coming sequel will mark the story's end with a lot more drama and action.

Dune release date in India

Dune cast Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and David Dastmalchian. The film was helmed by Denis Villeneuve while Hans Zimmer gave its music. It was bankrolled under the banners Legendary Pictures and Villeneuve Films. The film was also released in India on October 22, 2021, and is currently available in cinemas.

