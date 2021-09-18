After Sam Asghari's Engagement With Britney Spears, His Ex Says, 'He Hit Jackpot'

Fitness trainer Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend has recently reacted to his engagement with pop star Britney Spears. She said he hit the jackpot. According to the news publication TMZ, Sam’s ex-girlfriend Mayra Veronica had said all good things about him. She even mocked the social media haters who claimed that Sam is in a relationship with Britney only for the money. Not only this, she said that he's a “sincere, sweet guy."

Though she used the word, 'jackpot', she later clarified it by saying that it goes both ways. She went to relate herself with Britney while putting out how their relationship was back in 2015 when they used to date. She said her management team was extremely controlling and warning her about Sam, however, she didn’t buy what they were selling. She told that she stood solidly in her ex-boyfriend’s corner. Mayra also suggested that Sam is a stabilizing influence in Britney's life, given what she went through in her conservatorship battle. When asked about Britney’s engagement ring, she quipped clearly not her style.

Britney's engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney got engaged to Sam on September 12, a day after her father filed a petition to end the conservatorship which ruled her life for 13 years. She made the announcement with an adorable video in which she flaunted the ring before being asked by Sam of she liked. To which she replied, "Yes!”. The post is unavailable now, however, Sam for his part shared the closer shot of the ring.

Soon after the engagement announcement, the singer had deactivated her Instagram account without citing any reasons. However, in a recent tweet, she has clarified that she is just taking a break from Instagram to celebrate her newly engaged life. She wrote, "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement! I'll be back soon![sic]."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Back in 2016, Britney fell in love with Sam after meeting him on the sets of her Slumber Party music video. For the unversed, this is not the first relationship of the singer. In 2004, she got married to Jason Alexander but after few months she parted ways. The same year, she had married Kevin Federline and divorced him after three years. The former couple has two kids.

