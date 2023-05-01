Agatha Coven Of Chaos Actor Patti LuPone Admits She Is Unfamiliar With MCU

Patti LuPone is currently working on the WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. She will star as a witch named Lili Calderu in the upcoming series. In a recent interview, the actress admitted she was not familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all before joining the show. However, she had a blast filming Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, when asked if she was familiar with the MCU, LuPone said, "And I'm still not, I'm still not familiar with it. I had to watch WandaVision twice to figure it out. I'm having a blast ... It's a wonderful group of women, plus a phenomenal crew. I mean, the design on this piece is extraordinary. Jac Schaeffer is so talented, she's the creator of WandaVision and now Coven of Chaos, and it's an extraordinary cast of women."

LuPone's charcter in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

LuPone continued, referring to her character Calderu as "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot." Calderu made her comic book debut in 1973. LuPone was also inquired about the show's release date. Replying to the question, the actress said that filming had not yet wrapped up, but she was expecting a 2024 release.

This is not the first time a Hollywood star has been candid about not being familiar with the movie franchise they were a part of. Other similar admissions came from Jeff Goldblum and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford. Jurassic Park actor Goldblum admitted not knowing the difference between Marvel and DC, despite being part of Thor: Ragnarok. Ford had said he has no idea what a Force ghost is and he doesn't really care, when in fact, he featured in Star Wars franchise.

More about Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Kathryn Hahn starrer Agatha: Coven of Chaos also features Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali and more. It will be directed by Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg. Schaefer will also serve as the head writer and executive producer of the show.