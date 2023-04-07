Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Shows Harrison Ford Pulling Stunts At 80

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released recently. In the newly-released trailer for the fifth installment in the series, Harrison Ford is seen going through an adventure one last time. Despite being 70 years old as per the Indiana Jones storyline, the 80-year-old was seen performing several stunts. The Dial of Destiny also receives further exposition in the trailer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features actor Harrison Ford as the titular character, who will head off for his last expedition. Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also featured in the film as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter, Helena Shaw. Moreover, new characters have also been introduced in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with actors Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Boyd Holbrook playing roles.

Steven Spielberg passed the reins of Indiana Jones 5 to James Mangold

As per Variety, Steven Spielberg wanted to transfer the filmmaking duties of Indiana Jones 5 to a director from the “new generation” for a different perspective on Indy’s story. Director James Mangold was then handed over the project, with the decision being made entirely by Steven Spielberg. The Fabelmans director has previously helmed every single Indiana Jones film, starting with the Oscar-nominated Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

James Mangold’s career

James Mangold has helmed several successful projects throughout his career. While the director came to the spotlight with 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, he delivered successful films such as the Joaquin Phoenix starrer Walk the Line and Tom Cruise starrer Knight and Day in the 2010s. In 2013, the director took on The Wolverine series, with the film earning success at the box office. He directed Logan in 2017, which marked the journey of the titular character, and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. His most recent effort prior to Indiana Jones 5 was Ford V Ferrari. Christian Bale and Matt Damon starred in the film, which garnered $225.5 million at the global box office.