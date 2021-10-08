'WandaVision's Agatha Harkness Aka Kathryn Hahn To Get Her Own Spinoff Show On Disney Plus

As the audiences garnered the American miniseries, WandaVision with immense love and appreciation, the makers have decided to come up with a spin-off series.

As per the reports by Variety, the spinoff of Kathryn Hahn starrer WandaVision is currently in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, however, no official news about the same has been announced yet.

Kathryn Hahn to reprise her role in WandaVision spinoff

Though there are several projects in development under Marvel Studios, the latter hasn’t revealed any details whether the WandaVision spinoff series is in the works or not. Kathryn Hahn, who was a part of the WandaVision tv miniseries released this year, will be reprising her role as Agatha Harkness in the upcoming spin-off series. As per reports, the spin-off series will be a dark comedy while the storyline of the show is yet to be revealed. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will also be reprising his role as the writer in the spin-off and would also be seen as one of the executive producers.

WandaVision became the first television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe backed by Marvel Studios with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from the film series. The series followed the events happening three weeks after the Avengers: Endgame story where Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living a suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey, trying to hide their identity. As their life goes ahead, they realise that their surroundings begin to move through different decades and begin to suspect that things are not as normal is it seems. The series was a massive hit among the fans and it even received numerous awards and accolades including 23 Primetime Emmy Award nominations while bagging three awards for the same.

Even the entire cast of the series received praises for their performance in the show. Some of the talented artists from the series include Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Fred Melamed as Todd Davis, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner, Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor, Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne portray Maximoff and Vision's sons Billy and Tommy respectively, and many more.

Image: AP