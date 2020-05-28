Akshay Kumar's Upbeat Songs That Make The Perfect Playlist To Motivate You

Akshay Kumar is arguably among the top actors in the Indian film industry right now. The actor is now among the most influential celebrities because of his acting prowess and charming demeanour. He is also a popular fashion icon and a fitness freak. Fans have always loved Akshay’s style. The actor has now worked in several popular films including films based on social parity.

The actor recently appeared in a few films that were a big hit at the box office like Good Newwz and Kesari. The actor was gearing up for his upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. But due to the pandemic, the release has been delayed.

Some of his movies have various empowering and uplifting songs. Let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s motivational and uplifting songs from his movies.Take a look below.

Brothers Anthem

A song by Vishal Dadlani, Brothers Anthem is an uplifting song. It is from the movie Brothers, which released in 2015. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Siddharth Malhotra.

Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti is arguably among the most popular songs of all times. It is sung by B Praak. It is from the movie Kesari which stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

Subha Hone Na De

Subha Hone Na De is a song by Mika Singh and Shefali Alvares. It is from the movie Desi Boyz. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

Falak Tak

Falak Tak is a song by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Udit Narayan. The song is from the 2008 movie Tashan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Mujh Mein Tu

A song by Keerthi Sagathia, Mujh Mein Tu is among the popular songs of all time. The song is from the movie Special 26. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Tere Sang Yaara

Tere Sang Yaara is a song by Atif Aslam. This song is from the movie Rustom. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Illeana D’Cruz in lead roles and is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita

This is a party song by Mika Singh, Sajid–Wajid, and Wajid Ali. It is from the movie Rowdy Rathore. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles and is helmed by Prabhu Deva.

