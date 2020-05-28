Akshay Kumar's Songs That Will Make Your Work Out Session Epic

Akshay Kumar is known for his active and fit lifestyle and is often seen advising people to follow a healthy lifestyle. The actor has also been a part of some peppy numbers that have the perfect rhythm for a workout. Check out some of his songs from his movies which one can listen to during their workout sessions at a gym or at home.

Akshay Kumar songs: Bala

The song Shaitan Ka Saala is from the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 featuring actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Kriti Kharbanda. It is a reincarnation comedy film and saw the lead characters in different avatars - as characters from 2019, as well as 1419. Akshay's character in the past was of a prince with a twisted sense of humour and intentions. This song makes for a fun and energetic workout song.

Chak Lein De

The song Chak Lein De is a motivational song featuring in the film titled Chandni Chowk To China. The movie featured Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film which was shot in China and was somewhat similar to the plotline of Kung Fu Panda where the protagonist doesn't realise his true potential until he believes in himself and his capability. Akshay Kumar's character realises his calling in life as he immerses himself in a gruelling martial art routine as can be seen in the song as well.

Shera di Kaum

Akshay Kumar featured in a song for the movie Speedy Singhs, which is an Indo-Canadian film inspired by the life of a Canadian hockey player. The movie featured Russell Peters, Anupam Kher, Vinay Virwani, Camilla Belle, Rob Lowe, and even a cameo by Drake. The power-packed song is sung by Ludacris, Manjit Rai, Nav Sembhi, Sarb Sembhi

Brothers title track

The title track of the movie Brothers was impressive because of the rigorous fitness workouts that protagonists did in the video of this song. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The song incites their passion for boxing and the gritty video was massively liked by the Bollywood fans. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani.

