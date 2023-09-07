Al Pacino, Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Split 3 Months After Welcoming Son

Actor Al Pacino is a single man once again as the 83-year old-Hollywood legend has broken up with his 29-year old-girlfriend Noor Alfallah. They have a three-month-old son.

Alfallah, on her part, has applied for full custody of their son.

She filed legal documents in Los Angeles asking for full physical custody of the infant, adding that she wants ‘The Godfather’ actor to have "reasonable visitation" rights, as reported by The Daily Mail.

However, prior to this, the 29-year-old had agreed to take joint legal custody, citing that she would like her former boyfriend to help inform decisions related to matters such as education, medical treatment, finance and religion among others.

In her legal filing, Alfallah inserted a document titled 'voluntary declaration of parentage,' which both she and Pacino signed six days after they welcomed their son.

The former couple was romantically linked since April 2022, welcoming their kid, Roman Alfallah Pacino, just three months ago on June 6 in LA. This made Al Palcino one of the oldest people to have a child in Hollywood to date.

The ‘Scarface’ actor is already father to three children with two women, prior to having Roman. He shares the 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo; and Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah has requested in her court documents that Pacino pay for her lawyer fees or any other case-related costs, with a specific amount of child support in mind, though the amount was not stated, as reported by The Blast.

The legal papers of the case stated that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

Reportedly, Pacino isn’t really fighting the case in any way. Since they aren’t married, it makes the legal process easier, only establishing paternity and child support. If custody becomes an issue, this will be the designated venue to address the matter.

It was expected that the judge in the case would state an amount based on what Alfallah asks for in forthcoming hearings; there was no evidence to indicate that Pacino was opposed to any of the requests.