Al Pacino Talks About 29-year-old Girlfriend's Pregnancy, Says It's Very Special

83-year-old Al Pacino finally broke his silence on his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy. The actor shared that while he has experienced fatherhood before, this one is “very special.” He added that the fourth child is significant as it is coming so late in his life.

Pacino was out on a stroll in Los Angeles when he was spotted by the paps who asked him about the impending pregnancy of Alfallah. In a brief statement, The Godfather star said, “It's very special, It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” He also added that they don’t know the gender of the baby yet.

The actor’s happy reaction to Alfallah’s revelation of her pregnancy seemed to put an end to rumours that the actor was less than overjoyed to learn of it. Numerous rumours have circulated since the pregnancy announcement, including that Pacino wanted a DNA test and that his partner 'hoodwinked' him.

Everything about Al Pacino-Noor Alfallah’s relationship

(Al Pacino-Noor Alfallah has been dating since last year | Image: AP)

Pacino and Alfallah were first spotted eating dinner together in April 2022. The producer has previously dated Sir Mick Jagger when he was 74. She was also linked with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen when he was at the age of 60. The renowned actor is already a father to twins Olivia and Anton, 22, whom he shares with Beverly D’Angelo. He also has a daughter named Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

Notably, his former co-star from The Godfather: Part II, Robert De Niro, also became a father recently. At the age of 79, De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their seventh child, a daughter named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

On the work front, Pacino featured in the 2021 release House of Gucci as Aldo Gucci. He shared the screen with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and other actors. The movie received a nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards, but did not win.