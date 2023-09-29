Albus Dumbledore's Quotes On Death Go Viral After Michael Gambon's Demise

Michael Gambon, well-known for playing the iconic character of Albus Dumbledore, has passed away at the age of 82. The announcement was made by his family, who revealed that he died due to a 'bout of pneumonia'. "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," his family said in the statement. Following his demise, his quotes on death from the Harry Potter book have gone viral on social media.

Michael Gambon was known for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

Gambon retired from the stage in 2015 after struggling to remember his lines in front of an audience due to his advancing age.

Albus Dumbledore's death quotes go viral

Michael Gambon, who died on September 28, was one of the most admired characters in the Harry Potter franchise. Following his demise, his fans took to X, formerly Twitter, and remembered his hard-hitting dialogues about death from the Harry Potter books. A fan wrote, "After all, to the well-organised mind, death is but the next great adventure." Dumbledore said this line to the protagonist, Harry Potter when he was at the hospital at the end of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Check the quotes below.

Michael Gambon never read any Harry Potter book

Michael Gambon, the Irish-born actor knighted for his illustrious career on the stage and screen and who went on to gain admiration from a new generation of moviegoers with his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, died in his 80s due to pneumonia. The actor once acknowledged not having read any of J. K Rowling’s best-selling books, arguing that it was safer to follow the script rather than be too influenced by the books. That didn’t prevent him from embodying the spirit of the powerful wizard who fought against evil to protect his students.

