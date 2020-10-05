Alec Baldwin Addresses SNL's Trump & Biden Skit Backlash, Says It Wasn't 'insensitive'

Alec Baldwin recently addressed the backlash that his portrayal of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live faced. He uploaded a 14-minute video on his Instagram profile and added how the whole SNL team didn't think the portrayal was insensitive as it only talked about the debate and didn't touch upon Trump testing positive for COVID-19. Take a look at his video and read more about what Alec Baldwin had to say.

Alec Baldwin on playing Trump on SNL

Alec Baldwin started off his video by mentioning that the White House had stated many times that President Trump was doing well and 'that he was fine'. Continuing on that topic, Alec added that it was only due to that they gave a green light to the Trump sketch on SNL 46th Premier.

In the show, Alec was seen dressed as Trump, mocking the way he handled the Presidential Debate with Joe Biden. Jim Carrey was also seen in the show playing Joe Biden in his debut SNL sketch. The sketch not only made fun of Trump and also made of fun First Lady Melania Trump.

Alec then talked about how the sketch wasn't insensitive as it was only about the debate and did not feature Trump in a hospital or something similar. Alec mentioned - 'You'd have to have a very good reason to avoid that, topicality-wise, and nobody thought that they were mocking somebody's illness by doing that.'

Alec also talked about how there were many people who didn't like Trump and had also mocked him in various ways and added that there was still a line that 'they won't cross'. He finally mentioned that these people would say something like - 'I wish something happened to him' and that he wasn't one of them.

The backlash that was faced by Alec Baldwin and by SNL cast was on the issue that President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and the SNL sketch seemed to have been released days after that. On the other hand, many fans also mentioned that the sketch was perfectly appropriate and they supported Alec and SNL. There was a very wide divide between fans' opinion on the new SNL debate skit.

Many people commented on Alec's video. Most fans praised the actor and mentioned they loved the sketch. Take a look at the comments:

