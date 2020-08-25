'Drunk Parents' Synopsis: Know What Happens In This Salma Hayek-Alec Baldwin Starrer

Drunk Parents is a comedy film directed by Fred Wolf. It was co-produced by Robert Ogden Barnum and Aaron L. Gilbert. This film starred actors Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Joe Manganiello, Natalia Cigliuti, Jim Gaffigan and Ben Platt in the lead roles. The plot of this film revolved around two drunk parents who face financial difficulties but keep it hidden from their daughter as well as their social circles.

ALSO READ| Oscars 2020: Salma Hayek Has A Clumsy Moment With Eminem; Details Inside

'Drunk parents' synopsis

The movie starts with Frank and Nancy played by Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek living comfortably in a large house. They send their daughter to college and then it is revealed that the family is actually no longer wealthy. They hide the fact that they are broke from their daughter as well as from everyone else. They join their daughter Rachel at an Ivy League college and keep up with the wealthy appearance so as to keep Rachel at the comfort and not worry about them.

ALSO READ| Salma Hayek's Vitamin C Rich Cocktail Is Just The De-stressing Recipe You Need Today

It is revealed that Frank's company that sells artificial heart valve has actually gone bankrupt. They realise that they have no money to pay for their daughter's tuition fees or save their home. They then conduct a garage sale to sell everything that they can to regain some wealth out of it. They find an opportunity to get more money when their neighbour goes out of town to rent out that place, for which they even post an ad on Craiglist.

The new tenant is, however, a registered sex offender and they have no option but to give their own house to him. Meanwhile, they also find a new tenant for their neighbour's home.

After a while due to some misunderstandings, the neighbours start considering them as the sex offenders and post a video about them to the whole neighbourhood. They try to take shelter at Nancy's sister's house but their nephew frames them as a sex offenders and then again they had to vacate Nancy's sister's house as well. All of this takes place in about 7 days and finally, the word reaches out to Rachel, their daughter.

ALSO READ| Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Prepare For Parenthood, Latter’s Mother Shares Tips

'Drunk parents' ending explained

The movie ends on a happy note. Frank and Nancy's daughter Rachel finally comes to know about her parents' financial situation, but the family stands united. Drunk Parents received a rating of 3.8/10 on IMDb. The movie received a low rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

ALSO READ| Salma Hayek's Beauty Routine Is The Secret To Her Youthful Skin At 53

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.