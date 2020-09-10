Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their 5th Child; Fans Pour Love

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their fifth child as they make the news public through an adorable Instagram post. The couple has welcomed a baby boy as mentioned by Hilaria Baldwin in her Instagram post. The happy couple posed with their new-born and were delighted to have him. Fans poured love and congratulated the couple on this joyous occasion. The name for the baby has not been decided just yet, however. Hilaria Baldwin in her caption asked fans to stay tuned for the name. Alec Baldwin also shared the same image on his profile and wrote a sweet message for his wife and thus celebrated their newborn's arrival.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their fifth child

Hilaria Baldwin has been sharing her progress right from the beginning when she had first announced her pregnancy. The co-host of Mom Brain has been sharing a number of baby bump pictures all over her Instagram profile which fans have absolutely adored. Thus, the news of the new baby’s arrival came as a joyful treat for her fans who now see her as a mother of five children. The baby boy now is a part of their family along with the couple’s other kids. The other kids are Romeo Alejandro David who is 2 years of age, Leonardo Ángel Charles who is currently 4, Rafael Thomas who is 5 and it’s the eldest sister Carmen Gabriela who is 7. Alec Baldwin also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, who he is a parent to along with ex-wife Kim Bassinger.

The couple were delighted with the arrival of their child, and Alec Baldwin got himself a tattoo of the baby’s feet on his arm. Hilaria Baldwin shared the picture of the new tattoo on her profile with a heart emoji. She had also been sharing several snippets from their conversations with the kids at home through FaceTime. Hilaria posted those pictures on her Instagram stories which fans found incredibly adorable. The name of the child is yet unknown however fans, and Hilaria Baldwin’s children included, are quite eager to find out what the parents will name the baby boy.

