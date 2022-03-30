Alec Baldwin Extends Support To Chris Rock Post Will Smith's Slap Incident At Oscars 2022

As Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards 2022 took the internet by storm, many celebrities and fans have been extending their opinions about the same on social media. This also included Alec Baldwin who is all set to make his comeback in movies nearly five months after the Rust shooting incident. The Rust actor posted a note on his social media handle extending love to Comedian Chris Rock whom Will Smith publicly slapped at the Academy Awards stage.

After almost five months post the Rust shooting incident, actor Alec Baldwin is set to make his screen comeback with two Italian films with his brother. According to Deadline, the actor and his brother William Baldwin are flying to Italy to shoot Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, two live-action and animation-hybrid family comedies.

Alec Baldwin's reaction to Chris Rock and Will Smith's altercation at Oscars 2022

Alec Baldwin recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note expressing his feelings about what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars and mentioned how he did not hear about whether the producers were attending the comedian during the incident or not. He further extended his love to him and felt sorry that the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show. The note read, "I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock. And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer Show." (sic)

Take a look at his post here-

To note, after Will Smith slapped Comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards stage, he issued a public apology to him by posting a note on his official Instagram handle in which he mentioned how violence in all of its forms was poisonous and destructive while referring to the incident. While writing a public apology for his behaviour with Chris Rock whom he slapped publicly on stage, he stated, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness..." (sic)

Image: AP