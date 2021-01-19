Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter, Says, 'Twitter Is Like A Party Where Everyone Screaming'

Actor Alec Baldwin has temporarily bid adieu to social media platform Twitter. The 62-year-old actor compared the microblogging site to a party where people are just "screaming".

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now," Baldwin posted on Twitter on Monday night.

The Saturday Night Live star's decision to quit the platform comes weeks after his wife Hilaria Baldwin was criticised by social media users for faking her Spanish heritage and accent.

The 37-year-old author-yoga instructor was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but spent time in Spain while growing up. In an Instagram post, she addressed the criticism saying that she and her husband “celebrate both cultures in our home” in that they are raising their children to be bilingual.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a seven-minute-long video and explained everything in detail about the allegations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hilaria Baldwin reveals "I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before". She explains, "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA". She added, "We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it".

Baldwin also revealed that she often tried to clarify any misunderstandings about her background, but those two had been misunderstood by journalists. She also revealed that in the USA she uses the name Hilary but in Spain, she uses the name Hilaria as she is identified more by it. The claims of Ms Baldwin misrepresenting her background emerged on social media last week.

Baldwin defended his wife in an Instagram video in which he said “when you love somebody, you wanna defend them” and urged viewers to “consider the source".

(With PTI inputs)

