Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Is 'pretending' To Be Spanish Say Fans, She Reacts

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram on Monday, December 28, 2020, to respond to the accusations that she has been pretending to be Spanish. Allegations were rife that Hilaria is a Boston-born white woman called Hillary. Hilaria Baldwin shared a seven-minute-long video and explained everything in detail about the allegations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hilaria Baldwin reveals "I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before". She explains, "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA". She added, "We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it".

Baldwin also revealed that she often tried to clarify any misunderstandings about her background, but those two had been misunderstood by journalists. She also revealed that in the USA she uses the name Hilary but in Spain, she uses the name Hilaria as she is identified more by it. The claims of Ms Baldwin misrepresenting her background emerged on social media last week. Watch the video below.

As soon as Hilaria shared the post online, fans went on to laud her for her courage for speaking up for what is right. The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments from netizens. Some of the users supported her and praised her in the comment section. While the others went on to share many emojis. One of the users wrote, “It’s wonderful you can teach your children about their family and culture! It’s so important for children to learn about their family backgrounds”. While the other one wrote, don't even understand people questioning another person’s background or heritage”. Check out a few comments from fans below.

