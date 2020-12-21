Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Shares Image Of Her 'postpartum Body'; Check Out

Pregnancy brings a lot of changes in the body of expecting mothers and the entire lifestyle of expecting parents. Hilaria Baldwin along with husband Alec Baldwin have become parents for the fifth time having after the birth of their son Edu three months ago. Hilaria has now shared an image of her fit body just a few months after having given birth.

In her latest Instagram post, Hilaria has penned a long message about her pregnancy and the steps that she has undertaken to work on her ‘postpartum body’, along with sharing an eye-catching picture of herself. Have a look.

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria a picture of her ‘postpartum body’

Hilaria Baldwin has boldly posted an image of herself on Instagram that shows off her fit body after just three months of delivering her baby. She seems to have lost all the fat that pregnancy brings and has had a lot to say about her journey as well. She is holding her new-born baby in her arms and sporting stylish lingerie, showing off her toned figure. She has also penned a long message in which she begins by saying that she cannot help but admire the smell of her new-born son.

ALSO READ: Where Was 'A Star Is Born' Filmed? Know About The Iconic Shooting Locations

She then talked about the ointment cream that she has developed as a collaboration and the fact that she has been using it herself. She also revealed that she has been using the same cream on her son Edu and the rest of her kids, and also talked about how they have been using the cream for even longer than they have had kids.

She then ended her message with a light-hearted note, talking about the fact the Edu’s outfit in the picture belongs to his siblings. She also added about how her husband Alec Baldwin thinks that their son looks like a ‘tomato’, while she thinks that Edu is a ‘Christmas miracle’.

Image courtesy: Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their 5th Child; Fans Pour Love

Her followers immediately took to her Instagram comments and started expressing their admiration for her toned body. A number of people even exclaimed at the fact that Hilaria was looking so fit even after having given birth to five children so far. They also admired their son Edu’s beautiful face. The couple had gotten married eight years ago, in 2012.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Addresses SNL's Trump & Biden Skit Backlash, Says It Wasn't 'insensitive'

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer Join ABC Multi-cam Comedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.