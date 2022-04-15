Alec Baldwin recently left fans elated after he announced his wife Hilaria Baldwin's pregnancy. Opening up about how he feels about the same, Alec said that this will be their seventh baby and they were beyond happy with the news. Baldwin loves being a father and his social media handle is proof of it.

Alec Baldwin reveals why he and wife Hilaria keep having kids

Taking to his Instagram handle, Alec Baldwin revealed why he and his wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The Malice actor dropped an adorable video featuring his kid giggling close to the camera. He captioned the post, "People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey."

The post witnessed several reactions with Alec commenting, "The smile, giggles, joy…", while a netizen wrote, "There's no such thing as "too many babies" all these babies will grow into fine adults and the world is in short supply of those!" a user also commented that children are the rainbow of life and grandchildren are the pot of gold.

'Another Baldwinito is coming this fall': Alec

As the couple is all set to welcome their seventh child, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria took to their respective official Instagram handles and posted a blissful video clip depicting how the couple and their six kids are celebrating after learning that they will soon be welcoming a baby into their family. The caption read, "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall."

It further read, "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives." A part of the note read, "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones."

The couple is parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. Alec is also a father to Ireland Baldwin whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

