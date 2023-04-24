Alec Baldwin Resumes Shooting For Rust After Court Drops Charges Against Him

Alec Baldwin has resumed shooting for his upcoming film titled Rust after being in a legal battle for the fatal shooting case of Halyna Hutchins. The actor was spotted shooting for the film in Montana's Paradise Valley. Several photos of the actor has been making rounds on the Internet in which he can be seen holding a rifle backwards.

The Departed actor was snapped in his character from the movie, Harland Rust. He wore a brown oversized coat and paired it with matching high leather boots and a hat. Along with him, a horse and other people from the set were also spotted. Check the photo from the shooting of Rust below:

Alec Baldwin photographed holding a rifle backwards.



The photograph was taken after the actor was just cleared of two counts of involuntary manslaughter charges for shooting producer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded gun on set of his western movie Rust.



Alec Baldwin's legal battle after fatal shooting case

Reportedly, Alec Baldwin's gun went off while he was rehearsing with it and killed Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, back in 2021. While clarifying his side of the story, he said that Halyna was trying to help him with the gun and showing him where to point it. However, he had no idea it contained live ammunition. The lawsuit against Alec Baldwin was filed by the family of Hutchins.

However, the charges against him were dropped, following which he resumed filming for his film. Later, Alec's attorneys released a statement that read, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." For those unversed, criminal charges against the actor has been dropped but the case against Rust has not come to an end. The film's weapon handler named Hannah Gutierrez is still being charged for the mishap.