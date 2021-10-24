Alec Baldwin To Cancel Upcoming Projects Post Prop Gun Incident On Sets Of ‘Rust’ Film

Actor Alec Baldwin, who recently fired a prop gun on the sets of his film, Rust, that led to Halyna Hutchins' death and left director Joel Souza injured, is cancelling his other projects in the pipeline after the incident. A source mentioned to People magazine that the actor wished to take some time for himself to 're-centre' like he has done in the past as well. The continued that what happened was devastating and when something like that happens, the actor chooses to remove himself from the public eye.

Alec Baldwin to cancel other projects after prop gun incident

A source told People that although everyone knows it was an accident, the actor was 'hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours' after the incident took place. The situation forced the actor to remain away from the public eye and cancel his other upcoming projects. The source mentioned that it would 'take him time to figure all this out' and the actor would be spending some time with himself and his family.

Although the actor wishes to stay away from the public, he did issue a statement on Twitter and expressed his shock and sadness as he said he was 'fully cooperating with the police investigation'. He wrote in his tweet, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." He also mentioned that he was in touch with Halyna's husband and has offered his support to the family, as he penned down, "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The incident of Alec Baldwin accidentally misfiring a prop gun took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his next movie Rust. Photos of the actor soon made the rounds, which saw him shaken up and talking to someone on the phone. In the next photo, he was seen by the sidewalk of the road bending downwards with his hands on his knees. Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement given to People said, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

(Image: AP)