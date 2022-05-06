Alec Baldwin's Defamation Lawsuit By Family Of US Marine Dismissed In Court; Deets Inside

Amid several lawsuits being filed around the Rust movie shooting incident, Alec Baldwin landed in trouble with another lawsuit filed against him a couple of months ago in which he was sued for defamation by a family of Marine in Afghanistan who claimed that the actor had falsely accused them of being present at the capitol riots in Washington, D.C. on 6 January. According to a recent development in the case, it was revealed that a judge dismissed the case.

Alec Baldwin's defamation lawsuit dismissed in court

According to the reports by People, a court document was obtained that revealed how the court concluded that the McCollums, the family of Rylee McCollum, a Marine killed in Afghanistan who was killed last August, have failed to meet their burden of proof in showing that this court may properly exercise personal jurisdiction over Alec Baldwin.

The court documents read, "The Court finds and concludes that the McCollums have failed to meet their burden of proof in showing that this Court may properly exercise personal jurisdiction over Mr Baldwin. Therefore, the Court GRANTS Defendant Baldwin's motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction"

In response to the verdict, Alec Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel told the publication how pleased they were with the victory and added how it was a significant step toward the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, which seeks to punish Baldwin for expressing his political opinion. "We are pleased with this victory. This is a significant step toward the complete dismissal of the lawsuit, which seeks to punish Mr. Baldwin for expressing his political opinion," he said.

Why has Alec Baldwin been sued for defamation?

It all began when Rylee McCollum was killed outside Afghanistan's international airport on 26 August while the U.S. military troops were trying to evacuate people out of the country after the Taliban takeover. It was then revealed in the court documents that Baldwin found one of Marine's sisters, Roice on Instagram post-McCollum's death and gave a donation of $5000 to send it to McCollum's widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby. As per the complaint, Baldwin allegedly accused Roice of being a part of the 6 January capitol riots and even referred to her as "insurrectionist" and a "Jan. 6 rioter" in the glimpses he shared of his Instagram DM. He also reshared the picture of Roice with a message for her that read 'I reposted your photo. Good luck.'

Image: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta